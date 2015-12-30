Ronaldo carried Madrid on his back - Benitez

Rafael Benitez paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday, stating the Portugal star carried his side at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo recovered from a missed penalty to open the scoring from the spot before putting Madrid back on top following Bruma's equaliser early in the second half.

After Ronaldo restored the lead with a well-taken volley, Lucas Vazquez rounded off the scoring in a somewhat unconvincing win.

Benitez has been under considerable pressure this season and suggested prior to the game there is a campaign against himself, the club and its president Florentino Perez, with sections of the home support in Madrid again voicing their discontent during the La Liga match.

"I have my opinion, some of you have yours. I do not doubt the objectivity of the majority of you," Benitez said of the perceived agenda in the press.

"We controlled the game, apart from 10 minutes. We created many chances and if we had taken more of them we would have been more comfortable.

"Despite missing the penalty, Ronaldo took another one and [carried] the team on his back. The whole team showed character and responsibility.

"If we had taken more of our chances we would have had a much more comfortable game."

Benitez reiterated his belief that Madrid fans will get behind the team if they continue to strive for positive results.

"When the team work to their maximum, then they can show their quality," he said.

"If they maintain the motivation they showed today they will win many more games.

"Whenever we win we are happy and content, the judgement will come at the end. We are still, for me, on a good path, and we can get better.

"Having so many attacking players means we score more goals, but also it's a bit harder for us in defence."