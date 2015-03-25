Ronaldo could face ban over Clasico celebration

The Real Madrid star equalised after Jeremy Mathieu had put Barca in front, only for Luis Suarez to score a second half winner at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo celebrated his goal by gesturing towards the home fans to 'calm down' in a typically white-hot Clasico atmosphere.

And Spanish football chief Javier Tebas has revealed Ronaldo likely faces sanction, as authorities attempt to clamp down on violent behaviour.

He told supporters: "We have to be careful with provocative gestures by a player when he scores a goal or with any other provocation or conduct that could incite violence among spectators.

"It must be sanctioned, from a fine up to a suspension. We will look into it."

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been punished in recent weeks due to chants from their fans about Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in other games.

Real were reprimanded after their fans chanted insults about Messi in a game with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Barca fans poking fun at Ronaldo's infamous birthday party in the wake of his side's 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid also drew sanction.