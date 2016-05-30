Ronaldo dismisses critics after Champions League win

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at his critics after guiding his team to Champions League success.

The Portuguese forward scored the decisive penalty as Madrid claimed a 5-3 shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid after the European decider finished locked at 1-1 in Milan on Saturday.

Ronaldo was aware of his numbers this season after netting 51 goals, including 16 in the Champions League.

The 31-year-old was criticised in the wake of the win, but said that was of no concern.

"I don't care about that. I always keep the people who love me [close]," Ronaldo told British media.

"So this Champions League is for them, the guys who support me all the time, my fans in Portugal and around the world."

Ronaldo is targeting further improvement despite yet another impressive campaign.

Including this season, Ronaldo has scored more than 50 goals in six consecutive seasons.

"After this I have more than 4,000 minutes on the pitch this season. I was number one in the team again, for most minutes. That means a lot to me," he said.

"It means I am still good, I still feel good physically, mentally. If you ask me if I feel tired, of course. I have a lot of minutes in the legs, but I am still there, I am always there.

"I showed the team I am there for the good moments and bad moments. This is what makes me feel proud. For seven years now I'm scoring more than 50 goals every year, but I am always asking more from myself."