Ronaldo equals Platini's European Championship goals record
Michel Platini now has great company in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest goalscorer in European Championship history.
Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Michel Platini's record of nine European Championship goals by scoring in Portugal's semi-final tie against Wales on Wednesday.
The Real Madrid superstar made history by becoming the first player to score in four separate Euros in his side's 3-3 draw against Hungary in their final Euro 2016 group-stage match.
And the 31-year-old Portugal captain joined Platini on nine goals with a bullet header from Raphael Guerreiro's cross after 50 minutes in Lyon.
Ronaldo's first Euros strike came on home soil at Euro 2004 in a 2-1 defeat to Greece and he ended the tournament with two goals.
He added just one four years later, but netted three times in 2012 as Portugal enjoyed a run to the semi-finals where they were beaten by eventual winners Spain.
It had been a frustrating start for Ronaldo to the tournament in France, but he gave a timely reminder of his quality with a brace in the draw against Hungary as a point put Portugal into the last 16, where they defeated Croatia in extra time.
In contrast to Ronaldo, Platini scored all nine of his goals in a memorable 1984 tournament en route to helping France to glory on home soil.
