Ronaldo equals Platini's European Championship goals record

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Michel Platini's record of nine European Championship goals by scoring in Portugal's semi-final tie against Wales on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid superstar made history by becoming the first player to score in four separate Euros in his side's 3-3 draw against Hungary in their final Euro 2016 group-stage match.

And the 31-year-old Portugal captain joined Platini on nine goals with a bullet header from Raphael Guerreiro​'s cross after 50 minutes in Lyon.

Ronaldo's first Euros strike came on home soil at Euro 2004 in a 2-1 defeat to Greece and he ended the tournament with two goals.

He added just one four years later, but netted three times in 2012 as Portugal enjoyed a run to the semi-finals where they were beaten by eventual winners Spain.

It had been a frustrating start for Ronaldo to the tournament in France, but he gave a timely reminder of his quality with a brace in the draw against Hungary as a point put Portugal into the last 16, where they defeated Croatia in extra time.

In contrast to Ronaldo, Platini scored all nine of his goals in a memorable 1984 tournament en route to helping France to glory on home soil.