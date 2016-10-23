Ronaldo has 'addiction for goals' - Morata

Alvaro Morata believes Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is addicted to scoring goals after the star missed numerous chances against Athletic Bilbao.

Ronaldo was wasteful but was saved by Morata, who came off the bench on his 24th birthday to score an 83rd-minute winner in the 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Morata defended Ronaldo for his performance on Sunday, saying the Portugal captain was only human.

"When you're used to scoring almost 70 goals a season, it's almost like an addiction for goals," he said, via the club's website.

"For us he is the most important player in the team and I hope that he scores lots of goals, but he is not a machine.

"He is a human being, even if he comes from another planet and is different, he also has the right to miss."

Morata has two LaLiga goals in nine games, but only four of those appearances have been starts for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Zidane has vowed to give the 24-year-old more game time and Morata said he was hungry to play more.

"Everyone wants to always play, in every possible game, but it's difficult. I feel important in the squad," he said.

"We've got 25 players and Zidane's job is hard to choose who'll play. A good problem.

"We are a team and are about winning together, which is what we have done. Zidane gave me a hug and congratulated me, and now we have to keep working."