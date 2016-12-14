Ronaldo: Haven't come here for a holiday

Cristiano Ronaldo insists that Real Madrid have not travelled to Japan "for a holiday" ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

The Champions League holders will face Club America in Yokohama for the right to meet Kashima Antlers in the final of the competition.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a remarkably successful year, winning European titles for club and country and the fourth Ballon d'Or of his illustrious career.

And the 31-year-old has set his sights firmly on a second global title with Madrid in three seasons to end 2016 in the ideal manner.

"We haven't come to Japan for a holiday. We have come to win the Club World Cup," he told the club's official TV channel.

"It's a trophy that means a lot. We want to win this competition and finish the year in the best way possible.

"Real Madrid fans are the best and we want to win the Club World Cup and share another title with all madridistas."

Ronaldo was rested for the 3-2 LaLiga win over Deportivo La Coruna last week but head coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Wednesday that his star forward will start the semi-final.

Captain Sergio Ramos will not be risked, however, with the Spain international suffering from a knock and fatigue as a result of the long journey to the Far East.