Ronaldo holds clear-the-air talks with Real Madrid squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has held clear-the-air talks with the Real Madrid squad after making controversial comments in the aftermath of Saturday's La Liga defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo told Cope at the weekend: "If everyone was at my level, perhaps we would be first."

However, the Portugal international later insisted his remarks were misinterpreted, claiming he had been referring to Madrid's list of injuries and pointing to the absence of Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Pepe and Karim Benzema, who was substituted at half-time.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane says the issue has now been resolved after Ronaldo explained himself to his team-mates.

"Cristiano spoke with everyone and me too," Zidane told reporters. "It is a past issue. We are with him.

"The issue is resolved. This will bring us all together, but inside the club, not outside."