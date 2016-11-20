Ronaldo: I've done everything to win Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has done everything possible to win the 2016 Ballon d'Or prize.

The 31-year-old is among the favourites to claim France Football's award for the world's best player after a stellar 12 months for club and country.

Ronaldo hit 51 goals in 48 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid last season, including 16 in 12 Champions League appearances as Zinedine Zidane's side won the trophy for the second time in three years.

The forward then captained Portugal to their first major title at Euro 2016, scoring three times to help them reach the final, where a solitary strike from Eder secured a 1-0 win over France.

Ronaldo, who has been criticised for some of his performances in 2016-17, struck a hat-trick as Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday, prompting Zidane to claim that any debate over who should win the Ballon d'Or should now end.

And the player himself feels he could not have done any more to earn the prize following what he considers to have been the best season of his illustrious career.

"I've done everything for this season," he told Telefoot.

"We won the Champions League, I won the Euros with Portugal. The vote doesn't depend on me and I don't want to be obsessed with it.

"But if you ask me if I want to win the Ballon d'Or, I'd say yes. This year has been amazing for me, with all the trophies. It's my best season, no doubt about that."

The winner, who will be voted for by a panel of journalists from across the world, will be announced on December 13.