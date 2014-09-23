Ronaldo like Jordan, says Elche boss Escriba

Ronaldo scored four goals as Real came from behind to beat Elche 5-1 in La Liga action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After gifting Elche a shock 15th-minute lead, the Portugal captain showed no remorse, finding the back of the net four times, including two penalties.

The 29-year-old FIFA Ballon d'Or winner - La Liga's leading goalscorer with nine this season - surpassed Santillana as Real's third-highest scorer in Spain's top flight after Tuesday's haul took his tally to 187 league goals.

Ronaldo also claimed his 25th hat-trick for Real since moving to Madrid from Manchester United in 2009, closing to within one of club record holder Alfredo Di Stefano.

Post-game, Escriba showered Ronaldo in praise, likening him to legendary American basketballer Jordan, who won six NBA championships, as well as five MVP awards.

"Ronaldo is an extraordinary player with tremendous scoring ability," Escriba told reporters.

"This is like when Michael Jordan was playing and scoring 50 points every night.

"And on top of that he got two penalties. He doesn't need the help."

Escriba added: "It was a very tough game. We couldn't get anything from here or Barcelona.

"We know we have to get points at home as that's where we're strongest.

"We had to rest players today. We have the smallest squad in the League and we play again on Friday."