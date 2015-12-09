Ronaldo laughs off PSG rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has laughed off suggestions he could leave Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The Portugal international has a contract with Madrid until June 2018, but is continually being linked with a move elsewhere, with PSG and Manchester United touted as potential destinations.

Ronaldo was seen chatting with PSG coach Laurent Blanc after the sides met in the Champions League earlier this season, thus further fuelling speculation that he could be on the move.

However, the 30-year-old has stressed he was just being polite to the PSG boss and that there was nothing else to it.

"The PSG links are nothing but speculation. This happens each and every year," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by AS.

"People are already getting used to it that the name Cristiano is always surrounded by such rumours. But this club has helped me a lot ever since I arrived here and I am very happy a Madrid.

"What happened with Blanc is quite simple. If someone treats you well, you are nice to him. If someone from Chelsea, Manchester United or Barcelona is nice to me, I would talk to them as well. That obviously does not mean I am going there.

"I have a contract with Real Madrid and I am not going anywhere."

Ronaldo - who set a new record for goals scored in the group stages of the Champions League in one season following his four goals against Malmo on Tuesday, taking his tally to 11 in six games - was recently included on the three-man shortlist for this year's FIFA Ballon d'Or, but he is not too worried about potentially winning the prestigious individual trophy for a fourth time.

"The Ballon d'Or is not an obsession for me. I am happy with my season so far, especially after the difficulties at the start. I have more confidence again now and the team is helping me a lot," he added.

"I do not go looking for records. They just seem to come my way."