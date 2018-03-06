Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 'keepy-uppies'
FIFA has marked 100 days until the World Cup with a special video of tournament legends, including Diego Maradona... and Vladimir Putin.
There are just 100 days to go until the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia, and FIFA has marked the milestone with a video of football legends strutting their stuff – along with Vladimir Putin.
The Russian president joins FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and a host of past greats of the sport's grandest event in a special 'keepy-uppie' challenge.
Diego Maradona, Brazil great Ronaldo, Hidetoshi Nakata, David Trezeguet and Wayne Rooney are among the past and present players to show off their ball-juggling skills in the video.
The "100-touch countdown" is completed by Putin and Infantino, apparently from within the Kremlin in Moscow. We'll let you be the judge of their abilities...
The FIFA - days to go! March 6, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.