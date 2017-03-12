Ronaldo passes Aduriz for LaLiga header record
Real Madrid's match against Real Betis saw Cristiano Ronaldo pass Aritz Aduriz as the active LaLiga player to have scored the most headers.
Cristiano Ronaldo has passed Aritz Aduriz to become the active player with the most headed goals in LaLiga.
The Portugal international scored his 46th headed goal in Spain's top-flight against Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
Four minutes before half-time, Marcelo's cross from left found an unmarked Ronaldo, who crouched to plant in a header from eight yards and move on to 19 league goals for the season.
That takes him past Athletic striker Aduriz, with whom he previously tied the lead on 45 LaLiga headers.
46 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 46 headed goals in La Liga, more than any other current player in the competition (Aduriz, 45). Anvil. March 12, 2017
