Ronaldo pledges not to talk to the press
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged not to speak to the press for the rest of the campaign.
Ronaldo scored twice in Real's 4-3 UEFA Champions League defeat to Schalke on Tuesday, taking his tally for the season to 41 in all competitions.
However, although Real squeezed through 5-4 on aggregate, Ronaldo looked less than impressed after the final whistle as his side reflected on a fifth defeat of 2015.
"I'm not going to talk," he told reporters.
"I won't talk to the press again until the end of the season."
