Ronaldo pledges not to talk to the press

Ronaldo scored twice in Real's 4-3 UEFA Champions League defeat to Schalke on Tuesday, taking his tally for the season to 41 in all competitions.

However, although Real squeezed through 5-4 on aggregate, Ronaldo looked less than impressed after the final whistle as his side reflected on a fifth defeat of 2015.

"I'm not going to talk," he told reporters.

"I won't talk to the press again until the end of the season."