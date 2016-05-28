Ronaldo: Real Madrid experience made the difference

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Real Madrid's superior experience in big matches proved decisive in their Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid.

After a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, Zinedine Zidane's men won 5-3 on penalties in Milan, with Ronaldo scoring the decisive spot-kick after Juanfran had hit the post.

The Portugal international hailed Real's composure and felt their greater experience over Atletico made the difference when it mattered.

"The penalties are always a lottery," Ronaldo said to BT Sport.

"You never know what is going to happen, but we showed that our team had more experience.

"We scored all the penalties, so it was unbelievable. It is a fantastic night."

Ronaldo acknowledged that both sides were struggling for energy in an extra-time period that saw few clear chances.

He added: "It is difficult, it is the end of the season and people are not fit anymore so we all have to rest now and prepare to do a great Euros."

Ronaldo is now a three-time Champions League winner having won the competition once with Manchester United and twice with Madrid.