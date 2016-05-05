Ronaldo reiterates desire for Zidane to continue as Madrid coach

After maintaining Real Madrid's push for a La Liga and Champions League double, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated his desire for Zinedine Zidane to stay as coach.

Zidane guided Madrid to a 14th European Cup final following Wednesday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid, seeking an 11th European crown when they lock horns with rivals Atletico Madrid at San Siro on May 28 in a repeat of the 2014 final, have steadily improved since Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez in January.

The capital club remain in La Liga contention, just a point behind title holders Barcelona and Atletico with two matches remaining, and Ronaldo once again pledged his support for Zidane, who is no certainty to carry on beyond the season.

"He's doing a great job with the team. We're all helping each other, it's mutual," Ronaldo said.

"I hope he continues. I admire him as a manager and as a person."

Ronaldo added: "We've always had Zizou's back, he's humble, he knows how to listen and that's always important."

Madrid will now turn their attention to La Liga as they host Valencia on Sunday.