Ronaldo rested for Zaragoza visit

Ronaldo was left out of the squad along with midfielders Xabi Alonso and Lassana Diarra following their exertions in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg defeat by Barcelona.

Midfielders Sami Khedira and Fernando Gago are still unavailable due to injury, the club said on their website.

Ronaldo, whose 42nd goal in all competitions this season gave Real a dramatic 1-0 victory over Barca in last week's King's Cup Final, was visibly frustrated at his team's defensive tactics in Wednesday's European clash.

"I don't like it, but I have to adapt because that's the way it is," he told reporters after the game.

Asked about the remarks at a news conference on Friday, Mourinho said Ronaldo was entitled to his opinion.

"He can say what he wants - that's his opinion," Mourinho said. "It's not a problem for me."

Barca, who play at mid-table Real Sociedad on Saturday, have an eight-point lead over Real at the top with five games left and are closing in on a third straight Spanish league title.