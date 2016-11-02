Ronaldo reunites with coma patient

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an emotional reunion with Polish fan David Pawlaczyc at the team's Warsaw hotel on Wednesday.

David hit headlines in 2014 when he was roused from a coma after listening to a replay of Ronaldo scoring a goal.

The youngster, who had been knocked off his bike by a car in August 2013, awoke after a specialist suggested playing a recording of the moment when Ronaldo netted his third goal for Portugal in a World Cup play-off against Sweden

He was then invited by the forward to a Champions League game at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2014, where he watched the match from a VIP box.

Madrid posted a photograph on Wednesday of Ronaldo and David, along with his family, who had driven six hours to visit the team's hotel in Warsaw.

Ronaldo, whose side face Legia in a Champions League clash, signed merchandise after posing for pictures.