Ronaldo shakes off injury in Real Madrid training

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Real Madrid training on Wednesday, calming fears over his fitness for the Champions League final.

Ronaldo hobbled out of Tuesday's session after a collision with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, sending alarm through Los Blancos fans just a few short days ahead of Saturday's European showdown with Atletico Madrid at San Siro.

The Portugal captain said after the incident: "I had a little knock in today's training, but in a few days I'll be ok."

However, Madrid's talisman has recovered even quicker than he expected, taking full part in Wednesday's final session before departing to Milan.

Raphael Varane and Alvaro Arbeloa are the only players likely to be unavailable to Zinedine Zidane as Madrid seek a second Champions league final win over their neighbours in three seasons.