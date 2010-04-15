Ronaldo to sue Spanish TV show

The £80 million signing from Manchester United was upstaged by current FIFA World Player of the Year Lionel Messi during 'El Clasico', with the diminutive Argentine scoring the opening goal at the Santiago Bernabeu as Pep Guardiola's side took a significant step towards retaining the league title.

Since the 2-0 defeat, reports have surfaced suggesting Ronaldo held parties - with several of his Real Madrid team-mates apparently present - both prior to and following the derby defeat, going on long into the early hours.

However, the former Sporting Lisbon starlet has issued a statement, firmly denying the accusations and revealing his intentions to sue the source of the rumours.

"It has come to my attention that in the programme 'Salva-Me' on Spanish television channel Telecinco, there were references made to alleged parties held at my house, one on Friday, the eve of the game against Barcelona, which reportedly lasted until five in the morning, and one on Saturday night itself, interspersed with several comments which were intolerably depreciating to my dignity and my professionalism," read the statement.

"I categorically refute such accusations, which are completely false and delusional. There is really not even one iota of truth in them.

"With a game the next day, it is more than obvious that I spent Friday night resting and, on Saturday night, my spirit was anything but festive.

"Considering the gravity of the charges, I have instructed my lawyers to, without any reflection, use all legal means to restore the truth of the matter and ensure that those responsible are punished to the fullest extent legally provided."

