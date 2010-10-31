Ronaldo takes goal tally to 10 in four games

The former World Player of the Year hit another double on Saturday in Real's 3-1 comeback win at Hercules in La Liga, taking his tally to 10 in four league outings and 11 for the season.

The 25-year-old has netted 13 goals in nine matches in all competitions, including two for Portugal in Euro 2012 qualification, bettering his previous best when he scored nine in six games for Manchester United in January 2008, Real said on their website.

He has also eclipsed Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, the current World Player of the Year, who still has an impressive seven in La Liga and the Champions League this month.

"I am in phenomenal shape and on a great run of form," Ronaldo told reporters after Saturday's win in Alicante.

"I have been feeling good for a number of matches now," he added. "I am very happy to have been able to protect our lead at the top and I come away happy with everything, for scoring and for winning."

Ronaldo's brilliance seems likely to lift Real to a trophy after two years without major silverware and they are well placed to end Barcelona's two-year run as Spanish champions.

They are unbeaten after nine matches and top the La Liga standings with 23 points to Barca's 22.

Ronaldo had words of praise on Saturday for his coach and compatriot Jose Mourinho, whom Real poached from Inter Milan at the end of last season.

"At half-time he gave the perfect orders to change the team," Ronaldo said, after Real found themselves 1-0 down to promoted Hercules. "In the second half we did everything perfectly and that's why we won."