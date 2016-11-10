Ronaldo: There will never be another Cristiano

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo believes there will never be another player like him, even if he feels there are plenty of promising youngsters around in the game.

The 31-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and he thinks it is very much unlikely there will ever be a player with exactly the same characteristics.

"No one can be the next Cristiano Ronaldo," Ronaldo told Marca.

"There are no doubles in football. The next will be what he has to be, but never the same. That does not happen.

"I see many young talents in Europe like Renato Sanches, Andres Gomes, or Joao Mario. There are many to choose from. I have only mentioned the Portuguese, but there are many in Europe who have the capacity to go far.

"I am very happy because these great talents assure that football will always be strong."

Ronaldo is regarded as the favourite to scoop the Ballon d'Or after an impressive 2016, but he is adamant he is not obsessed with winning the prestigious individual award.

"The votes do not depend on me so I cannot be obsessed about whether I am going to win or whether I deserve to win," he added.

"If you ask me if I want to win, of course I do. I will not lie, but it is not up to me.

"I do not obsess over it. Things come naturally. I am calm because what I did last season was incredible and I am very comfortable with my performances. I did everything last season; the Champions League, Euro 2016. It was my best year, so I am happy."