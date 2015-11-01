Ronaldo unsure on Real Madrid future

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Real Madrid but confessed he is unsure whether his future remains at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese overtook Raul as Madrid's all-time highest scorer with his strike in the victory over Levante on October 17 and has since taken his club tally to 326 goals in 313 appearances.

Recent reports have linked the forward with a move away from the Bernabeu, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United considered potential suitors.

And Ronaldo has admitted he does not know if he will remain at Madrid for the remainder of his career, but is happy for the time being.

"At this moment, I'm happy playing for Real Madrid but I don't know what will happen in my future," Ronaldo is quoted as saying by EFE.

"I must choose the way that makes me happy."

During his time in Spain a rivalry with Barcelona star Lionel Messi has developed.

The pair have shared the previous seven Ballon d'Or titles and six Pichichi trophies – awarded to La Liga's highest-scoring player - between them.

Ronaldo admitted he finds it difficult to cope when he does not win but considers himself to be superior to the Argentine.

"I can't accept a defeat, I get very angry. I shout and say stupid things and then I regret," he said.

"In my head I am the best and I think everyone should think well of themselves if they want to achieve great things."