Ronaldo will cost PSG €1 billion - Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told Paris Saint-Germain that Cristiano Ronaldo would cost them €1 billion, but admitted he cannot guarantee the player will stay in Madrid.

Ronaldo, 30, has been linked with a move to the French champions, but he still has three years to run on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, and his buy-out clause is likely to be enough to keep him out of reach for even the world’s richest clubs.

“He has a contract and we want him to stay, but nothing in life is certain,” said Perez.

“Today, Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo, it is impossible. He is the best player in the world and the most emblematic.

“If PSG want him, it is very easy. If they pay the €1000m buy-out clause, they will have him."