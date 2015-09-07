Rooney admits regret over Vegas trip

England captain Wayne Rooney has urged his international team-mates to learn from his mistake of going on a family holiday to Las Vegas ahead of Euro 2012.

Rooney travelled to the United States before the tournament in Ukraine and Poland, where the Manchester United striker was banned for the first two games of the tournament.

The 29-year-old - whose goal in the 6-0 victory over San Marino in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Saturday saw him become England's joint-record goalscorer alongside Bobby Charlton on 49 - believes the extended break affected his performances and wants his fellow Three Lions stars to avoid a similar error ahead of next year's Euros in France.

"I went on holiday, which I regret," Rooney said. "I thought it was no problem and now I know I shouldn't have done it.

"Flying so far it takes a while to get over the jet-lag. Maybe not having a long break between the season finishing is probably the best thing.

"The senior lads will sit down with the manager and the staff organising the tournament to work out what we can do better.

"I'll certainly get my part right this time."

England's victory over San Marino booked their spot in France and they next face Switzerland in Group E on Tuesday at Wembley.