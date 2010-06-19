Rooney apologies for TV tantrum

Fabio Capello's men failed to find the breakthrough in a desperately disappointing display against the unfancied African nation in Cape Town, leaving England with just two points from their opening two World Cup group games with one match remaining.

The Three Lions were heavily booed by their own supporters inside the stadium as the players trudged off at full-time, with Manchester United forward Rooney turning to one television camera and criticising the fans' reaction.

However, the striker has since said sorry for his emotional response.

"I am as passionate about the England team as anyone. Last night, on reflection I said things in the heat of the moment that came out of frustration of both our performance and the result," he said.

"The most important thing now is to regroup be positive and work towards winning the game on Wednesday [against Slovenia]. To do this the players will need the support of the fans more than ever.

"For my part I apologise for any offence caused by my actions at the end of the game."

