Rooney denies theft claim

Wayne Rooney has moved swiftly to deny allegations that he stole sponsors' souvenirs from a VIP hospitality box at Wembley.

The Sunday Mirror published a video purportedly showing a laughing England captain helping himself to a number of items of Nike memorabilia while chatting to three other men.

The footage was recorded in the wake of the Carl Froch v George Groves super-middleweight world title fight in May 2014, but the 30-year-old Manchester United striker has dismissed the theft claims.

"Allegations published by the Sunday Mirror that were presented to my management team, Nike and the FA are denied by all, are wrong and total rubbish," he said, via his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

"The matter is now with my lawyers, so (I) can't say anymore at this time."

The Sunday Mirror claimed that the video came to light in early June 2014 after Nike reported thefts from their hospitality suite to Wembley security.