Rooney gives England interval lead
By Gregg Davies
England led Switzerland 1-0 at half-time in their Euro 2012 qualifying clash in Basel, courtesy of Wayne Rooney's simple finish.
The Manchester United forward, who has been dominating the headlines for all the wrong reasons, tapped home Glen Johnson's right-wing centre after 10-minutes.
GEAR:Pre-order the NEW England home kit and receive an exclusive 10% discount
However, one down-side for Fabio Capello's side came in the form of a serious-looking injury to Arsenal forward Theo Walcott in the build-up to the goal.
The speedster was quickly taken to hospital for an x-ray on his injured ankle, on the same day that fellow Gunner Robin van Persie was ruled out for up to six weeks with a similar problem.
England could have extended their lead before the break, with Jermain Defoe and substitute Adam Johnson going close as Ottmar Hitzeld's outfit - who defeated eventual winners Spain at the World Cup - struggled to get out of first gear.
Switzerland: Benaglio, Lichtsteiner, Grichting, Von Bergen, Ziegler, Margairaz (Shaqiri 46), Inler, Schwegler (Costanzo 83), Degen (Streller 64), Derdiyok, Frei.
Subs: Wolfli, Affolter, Padalino, Fernandes.
England: Hart, G. Johnson, Jagielka, Lescott, A. Cole, Walcott (A. Johnson 12), Gerrard, Barry, Milner, Defoe (Bent 70), Rooney (Wright-Phillips 79).
Subs: Foster, Gibbs, Cahill, Carrick.
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.