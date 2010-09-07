Rooney gives England interval lead

The Manchester United forward, who has been dominating the headlines for all the wrong reasons, tapped home Glen Johnson's right-wing centre after 10-minutes.

GEAR:Pre-order the NEW England home kit and receive an exclusive 10% discount

However, one down-side for Fabio Capello's side came in the form of a serious-looking injury to Arsenal forward Theo Walcott in the build-up to the goal.

The speedster was quickly taken to hospital for an x-ray on his injured ankle, on the same day that fellow Gunner Robin van Persie was ruled out for up to six weeks with a similar problem.

England could have extended their lead before the break, with Jermain Defoe and substitute Adam Johnson going close as Ottmar Hitzeld's outfit - who defeated eventual winners Spain at the World Cup - struggled to get out of first gear.

Switzerland: Benaglio, Lichtsteiner, Grichting, Von Bergen, Ziegler, Margairaz (Shaqiri 46), Inler, Schwegler (Costanzo 83), Degen (Streller 64), Derdiyok, Frei.

Subs: Wolfli, Affolter, Padalino, Fernandes.

England: Hart, G. Johnson, Jagielka, Lescott, A. Cole, Walcott (A. Johnson 12), Gerrard, Barry, Milner, Defoe (Bent 70), Rooney (Wright-Phillips 79).

Subs: Foster, Gibbs, Cahill, Carrick.

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums