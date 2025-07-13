England vs Wales live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch the Lionesses' crucial Euro 2025 match
England vs Wales is a crucial match in Group D at the major tournament
Watch England vs Wales and see who will progress to the knockout stage of the tournament, with free live streams available globally.
► Date: Sunday, July 13
► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US)
► Venue: Arena St Gallen, St Gallen
► Free stream: ITV (UK)
The game will see both England and Wales vying for a knockout spot. All England have to do is beat Wales to progress.
Wales, meanwhile, need to beat England by four goals or more and they would need the Netherlands to lose to France.
The fixture will kick-off at 20:00 BST on Sunday, July 13.
Read on to find out how to watch England vs Wales live streams from anywhere.
Watch England vs Wales in the UK
England vs Wales will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, ITV, with the game going out on ITV 1 and the ITVX streaming platform.
Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off on Sunday, July 13.
ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.
Watch England vs Wales from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
England vs Wales preview
The Netherlands' campaign got off to the perfect start against Wales with a 3-0 win.
Wales will be looking to cause an upset and add more history to what they have already created this summer.
This is their first appearance at a women's Euros and Jess Fishlock, who is in FourFourTwo's 100 best players of all time, scored their first goal in Wales'4-1 loss to France.
England will be favourites but Wales will push them.
In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 3-0 win for England.
