Rooney: I will always be available for England

Rooney is set to make a 99th appearance for his nation when Roy Hodgson's men face Estonia in Euro 2016 qualifying action on Sunday.

The Manchester United skipper is in line to reach double figures when Slovenia visit Wembley on November 15.

Peter Shilton's all-time record of 125 caps is in sight for Rooney, and he has declared that he never plans to voluntarily call time on his international career.

"I couldn't even imagine that when I made my first appearance for England. At that age you don't look beyond the next game," he said.

"You are lucky and it is a privilege to play for England in the games that I have clocked up, and it is there now, just two more games.

"I have always said that I don't want to stop playing for England after I get 100 caps, I want to get many more after that and try to do my best for the team.

"I love playing for England and I feel I have many more years playing for England. Unless told otherwise by the coaches I will always be available for selection."