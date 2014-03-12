Rooney keen to captain club and country

United skipper Nemanja Vidic will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with a switch to Serie A outfit Inter already agreed.

Vidic's prospective departure leaves United manager David Moyes with the task of selecting a new captain to take over from the Serbian.

And 28-year-old striker Rooney revealed he would be keen to step up if offered the opportunity.

"I've captained a few times for United and if the manager wants me to be captain, I'd have no problem with that," Rooney told club magazine Inside United.

The England captaincy could also soon be up for grabs, should Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard elect to call time on his international career after this year's FIFA World Cup.

And Rooney, who has captained his country twice in his 89 appearances to date, would also relish the chance to lead England on a full-time basis.

"It'd be a great honour to captain my country but, again, it's the manager's call and I'm sure he'll have a few contenders," he added.

"You don't know what Steven is going to do in the summer, only he knows."