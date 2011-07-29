Rooney keen to play with Wilshere more

Fabio Capello's men take on the Netherlands at Wembley in August in preparation for crucial qualifiers against Bulgaria, Wales and Montenegro that will decide whether England head to Poland and Ukraine for next summer's finals.

England currently top their group, but only on goal difference ahead of Montenegro, following a 2-2 draw at home to Switzerland in June - a game which Rooney missed through suspension.

And the 25-year-old, who has scored 26 times in 70 appearances for his country, is keen to resume his international partnership with Arsenal's fast-emerging talent Wilshere.

Wilshere burst onto the first-team scene at Emirates Stadium last season, returning from a successful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers to make 49 outings for the Gunners in all competitions in 2010/11.

The 19-year-old has won five caps for his country to date, but has only played alongside Rooney on two occasions - for 45 minutes in Denmark and 82 against Wales in Cardiff.

And Rooney, speaking exclusively in the September issue of FourFourTwo - out now - says he sees a bit of himself in the feisty Arsenal midfielder.

"I'm looking forward to playing with Jack Wilshere more, as we've only had a couple of games together so far," he says.

"He's got a bit of fire in his belly, like me. It's important for a young player to have that desire.

"We're obviously in a good position to qualify, but there's no sense of putting the last World Cup right. If you go into tournaments thinking about negative things from the last one there's no benefit to you. If we prepare well, we will do well."

