Rooney mark 'hard to beat' - Smalling

England captain Wayne Rooney will set a goalscoring mark that will be hard to beat, according to team-mate Chris Smalling.

Rooney became England's all-time leading goalscorer with his 50th international goal on Tuesday, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's record with a penalty in a 2-0 win over Switzerland in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Smalling, also a club team-mate of Rooney's, said he expected the 29-year-old to add to his tally in a huge way.

"He's got no sign of letting up," he said.

"I think when he finishes his career he's going to set a marker that's going to be very hard to beat."

Smalling played 90 minutes at Wembley, where Harry Kane opened the scoring before Rooney's late penalty.

The United defender said his shirt from the clash would be one he cherished.

"It's a massive honour and I'll be keeping my shirt to say that I was there when Wayne Rooney broke that record," Smalling said.