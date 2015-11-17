Rooney moved to contact team-mates after Paris attacks

Wayne Rooney has revealed he immediately thought to contact Manchester United players - past and present - when he heard of the Paris terror attacks.

The French national team, including United duo Anthony Martial and Morgan Schneiderlin, were playing Germany at the Stade de France, where there was a blast, on Friday.

Ex-United players Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba also featured for the hosts in the international friendly and the England captain revealed he was compelled to contact his former team-mates.

"I spoke to all my current team-mates at Manchester United, including Bastian Schweinsteiger on the German side," Rooney revealed.

"I was seeing that they were safe and hoping the same for their families. I passed my condolences to them as they were so close to it. "

He added: "On behalf of the players, we’d like to give our condolences. It is a sad time with a lot of people losing their lives. It’s hard for everyone, including ourselves, and we have to be as respectful as we can."

Rooney is pleased Tuesday's friendly against France at Wembley has been approved by both nations in order to display the football community's defiance.

"I’m happy the game’s on," he said. "It shows France wants to show these terrorists they’re standing strong against them, and we have to support that.

"It will be a great night of togetherness for everyone to see, for the terrorists to see the world will go on and stand against them."