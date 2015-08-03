Rooney moved by Everton welcome

Wayne Rooney was clearly moved and relieved by the glowing reception he received at Goodison Park during Duncan Ferguson's testimonial match.

The Manchester United striker, who came up through the ranks at Everton before leaving for Old Trafford during the 2004-05 season, admitted it was "a bit weird" to return to Goodison Park as a 'home' player again on Sunday.

While Everton would eventually lose 2-1 to Villarreal in the testimonial match, Rooney was thrilled with 15 minutes back in blue and the way the home fans welcomed him back.

"Obviously a bit different today, going into the home dressing room again and it was a bit weird at first," he said. "I didn't know what to expect with the reception but it was a great reception and I appreciated it."

Rooney added: "It was great for my kids to come along today and see me wearing an Everton shirt."