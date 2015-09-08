Rooney plays down Ferguson feud

Wayne Rooney labelled Alex Ferguson as the "greatest manager of all time" as he attempted to bury the hatchet with the former Manchester United boss.

Rooney became disgruntled during Ferguson's final year in charge at Old Trafford, following Robin van Persie's arrival from Arsenal in 2012-13.

The England international was played out of position and dropped for United's return leg against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie that season.

Rooney attempted to leave the club for a second time, with Premier League rivals Chelsea interested, before signing a new contract upon David Moyes' appointment the following campaign.

But Rooney - now captain of United and England - said he had no regrets about the feud.

"I don't know if anyone knows how things ended [between us]. We had differences [of opinion] but that's normal," said the 29-year-old, who was prised to Manchester by Ferguson in 2004.

"Ask Roy [Hodgson]. He's had differences with players over the years, too. That's part of football.

"I'm not the only person who had differences with Sir Alex Ferguson but I can still sit here and say he was the greatest manager of all time.

"I still see Sir Alex quite a bit at games and he travels away to European games with us. It's not that we don't like each other. We just had differences. That's normal."