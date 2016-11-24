Rooney sets new European goals record for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's outright top goalscorer in European competitions by breaking the deadlock in the Europa League tie against Feyenoord on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Rooney made headlines for the right reasons - he was recently heavily criticised for his late-night drinking antics while on international duty - when he started the move himself and was just onside from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's pass, with his chipped finish taking him on to 39 goals for United in Europe.

The striker was previously level with Ruud van Nistelrooy, but now moves top of the rankings on his own, although Feyenoord felt Rooney fouled a defender in the build-up to the goal.

United and England captain Rooney moves one goal behind Bobby Charlton, who remains the club's top overall goalscorer on 249 in all competitions, a record that has stood since 1973.

Rooney has endured a difficult season so far, being dropped by England and United, with his future for club and country the topic of fierce debate.