Rooney sets sights on second Champions League crown

As Manchester United prepare for battle in Moscow, Wayne Rooney has set his sights on lifting the Champions League trophy for a second time.

United won their third Champions League crown in 2008 in the Russian capital, where they are set to take on CSKA Moscow in their Group B fixture on Wednesday.

Rooney described the win over Chelsea in the 2008 final as one of the best nights in his club career and hopes United manager Louis van Gaal can guide them to another title in the coming years.

"I've had mixed emotions in Moscow," he said. "I lost here with England 2-1 [in Euro 2008 qualifying] and had possibly the greatest moment in my club career in winning the Champions League.

"It was a special moment for Manchester United which myself and the fans will never forget. Having a taste of winning the trophy gives you a desire and hunger to do it again.

"It's a different group of players but hopefully myself and Michael Carrick, who was also here that night, can help them do the same with the experience we've gained over the years."

PSV and Wolfsburg make up the other two clubs in Group B, with all four in the group locked on three points after two games.