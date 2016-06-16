Rooney: Squad depth shone through in England triumph

England left it late to overcome Wales, but Wayne Rooney felt the nature of the win underlined the strength in depth in Roy Hodgson's Euro 2016 squad.

Having fallen behind to Gareth Bale's first-half free-kick in Lens, substitutes Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge struck back to take England top of Group B.

And while Rooney hinted at some negatives in the display, he lauded the array of options at Hodgson's disposal.

"First half we did okay, but have to move the ball quicker," Rooney told BBC Sport.

"The manager made some positive changes and it paid off for us. We kept the ball well and kept probing and got the goal in the end.

"We know as a group of players we are not just an 11-man team, we have a full squad here and it shows just what a good squad we have.

"It was a great feeling to win the game like we did, it will almost qualify us now and we have to win the game on Monday [against Slovakia].

"It was a great win, but a fully deserved one."

In England's desperate attempts to find a late winner, Hodgson brought on Rooney's 18-year-old Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford and the England captain added: "Marcus will be delighted.

"I am really pleased for him. I think it was 112 days ago he made his debut for Manchester United and now he is playing on the biggest stage so I am really pleased for him."