Rose determined to battle for starting berth

Rose arrived at Spurs from Leeds as a 17-year-old winger, but has more recently been utilised at left-back in the absence of Benoit Assou-Ekotto, playing on the left of Tottenham's back four in the London club's last four matches of 2010/11.

With Assou-Ekotto - one of Spurs' star performers last term - returning to fitness for the start of the coming season, Rose will face a battle to retain his first-team place, but the 21-year-old insists he will continue to battle for a starting berth in Harry Redknapp's side.

"I want to be at Tottenham for the rest of my career and Tottenham realised how hard I'd worked to get into the team, and it was a bit of luck with the left-back [Benoit Assou-Ekotto] getting injured," Rose told Sky Sports.

"I was enjoying it towards the end of the season because I got into the team and I was playing so next season I want to start how I finished.

"It's always nice going out on loan for the experience, especially when you're not playing at your club, but I'm getting to the age now where I need to be playing every week.

"The question's already been asked about next season, about me going out on loan, and the gaffer's told me he doesn't want me going so I hope that's positive news."

Speaking on the youngster signing a new deal, Spurs boss Redknapp praised the Doncaster-born wide-man's impact in Spurs' final few matches of last season.

"Danny broke into the team at the end of last season at left-back" Redknapp said, also speaking to Sky Sports.

"Benoit was injured and Danny came in and did a great job, and he is a left-back in my opinion. He played wide left for the England Under-21s but I only see him being a top, top, top player at left-back."

Rose burst onto the Premier League scene by scoring a sensational goal on his full debut in Tottenham's crucial North London derby victory over bitter rivals Arsenal in April 2010.