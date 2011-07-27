Rosicky confident Arsenal will challenge

Despite spending large parts of 2010/11 challenging on four fronts, the Gunners ended another season trophy-less after a late capitulation resulted in the club exiting three competitions in the space of a fortnight.

But Rosicky believes that the players have learned from their experiences and will go into the new campaign highly motivated.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, he said: “I think we are stronger, firstly because what happened last season, the experience of it all, will help us.

“It was disappointing because we were close to winning something and the last two months were not good. But all this stuff has to push us more and more because we are capable of winning something. It must be like this.”

The quest for a first trophy in six years is Rosicky’s primary concern, with the former Borussia Dortmund man laying out his goals for the new season in no uncertain terms.

“It's very simple - I would like to win a trophy. It doesn't matter which one. It's very simple, all we want, all the players and the Arsenal community - the fans - is to win.

“Setbacks like the Carling Cup do affect you but you have to go on and move on. It was in our hands and I still believe it will be in our hands this season if we produce the football we played before.

"The experience will be important and I hope everyone has gained from what happened last season."

By Lee Wilson