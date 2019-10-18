Ross County captain Fraser focused on extending unbeaten run

Captain Marcus Fraser is focused on extending Ross County’s impressive unbeaten run when they visit champions Celtic this weekend.

The Staggies travel to Celtic Park for Saturday’s encounter in a rich vein of form, having picked up two wins and two draws in their four matches before the international break.

And while defender Fraser knows the task ahead of them is not a straightforward one, he hopes Ross County can get another good result when they take on Celtic for the first time since their return to the top flight.

“I think it’s something everyone has to look forward to,” Fraser told the club’s YouTube channel.

“It’s a good stadium we’re going to be playing at, and off the back of a few good results we go there with good confidence and knowing that we can go there and hopefully try and get something from the game.

“So I’m sure the managers will set us up with the right tactics and the right frame of mind to go there hopefully for a positive result.

“It can happen and they’ll know that themselves. Ross County are coming, it’s not just going to be a walk in the park.

“We’ll be fighting for every ball and hopefully we can make it difficult for them.

“Us at the back will need to make blocks, make tackles, last-ditch defending and, as ever, we’re prepared to do that.

“Obviously we’ve got guys at the top end of the pitch that can create things and get themselves goals and get on the end of things.”