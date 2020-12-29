Ross County’s Oli Shaw out to ‘prove a point’ to Hibernian

Ross County striker Oli Shaw aims to prove a point when he returns to Easter Road.

Shaw left Hibernian in January in pursuit of more regular football and has regained his place in the County starting line-up ahead of Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership meeting with his former club.

Shaw netted four goals in six matches before a groin injury sidelined him for a month and he wants to get back on the goal trail in Leith.

“You need to find something to motivate yourself in football, so that can motivate me, going there and wanting to prove a point and do well,” the 22-year-old said. “So I will take that into the game.

“I think I needed a fresh start and I think it’s been good for me up here. Obviously getting that run of games before my injury and getting some goals, the confidence starts to breed.

“The injury was obviously a disappointment, but now I am back in the team and hoping to kick on from there.

“I was on a good run before I got injured, so that’s the frustrating part for me. I want to continue that run now I have got myself back in the team.”

Shaw is set to go up against former team-mates Ryan Porteous and Paul Hanlon in the Hibs central defence but all friendships have been put on hold.

“I speak to a few of them briefly here and there,” he said. “I was there a long time so I have got a few pals there. But when it gets to game time I will be focused on getting the points.

“I came through the youths with Porteous and been at Scotland with him so I know what he’s like. Paul was brilliant with me when I was there. But it’s just another game of football.

“I had good times there, but I am a Ross County player and I will be focusing on trying to get three points and hopefully getting a goal to top it off.”

Another man making a return to Easter Road is new County boss John Hughes, a boyhood Hibs fan and former player and manager.

Hughes has presided over 2-0 defeats against Celtic and St Mirren in difficult circumstances, losing two players to red cards in the latter game.

But Shaw feels his new manager has already made his mark.

“He is full of enthusiasm,” he said. “He has come in and knows what he wants to implement. He has given us a shape to play from, stay compact and give us a platform to go and win games and get points on the board. It’s down to us to implement that.

“Obviously it’s been a short period of time we have had with him and we have not had long on the training pitch, but so far the signs are good.”