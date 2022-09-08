Ross Stewart misses Sunderland’s clash with Millwall

Sunderland will be without Ross Stewart for Saturday’s visit of Millwall after the striker suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up prior to the midweek loss at Middlesbrough.

Stewart’s absence, which is projected to last for up to six weeks, is another blow for new boss Tony Mowbray with defender Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) also out.

New signings Amad Diallo and Jewison Bennette could feature for the first time but Edouard Michut has a minor injury and is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Defender Dan Ballard (foot) and forward Leon Dajaku (thigh) are expected to remain unavailable for the time being.

Millwall are expected to be without winger Tyler Burey for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Burey came off the bench as the Lions snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Cardiff last Saturday, but he suffered an unspecified injury in the process.

The Lions will also be without Ryan Leonard (hamstring), Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Shaun Hutchinson (groin).

Charlie Cresswell and Benik Afobe are among those pressing to start for Gary Rowett’s men after coming off the bench against the Bluebirds.