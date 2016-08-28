Rossi to join Celta Vigo

Injury-plagued Italian forward Giuseppe Rossi will return to LaLiga after agreeing to join Celta Vigo from Fiorentina.

Spanish outfit Celta announced the deal, pending a medical, to sign the former Villarreal and Levante player on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, whose career has been ruined by knee injuries, spent the second half of last season on loan at Levante, after struggling to work his way back into Fiorentina's squad.

Rossi scored six goals in 17 matches for Levante in his second stint in Spain's top flight, having enjoyed a successful five-year spell at Villarreal, where he netted 54 goals in 136 league appearances.

Celta have made a losing start to the season, following their 2-1 defeat Real Madrid on matchday two, while Fiorentina are scheduled to play Chievo on Sunday after opening the Serie A campaign with a 2-1 loss to champions Juventus last week.