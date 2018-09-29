Rotherham United 2 Stoke City 2: Bojan late show saves Potters

Bojan Krkic's late header salvaged a point for Stoke City as the Potters came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Rotherham United in the Championship.

A penalty from Ryan Manning following Ashley Williams' foul on Ryan Williams put Rotherham ahead in the 47th minute, with Richie Towell quickly doubling the hosts' lead.

Stoke rallied, though - Tom Ince tucking in from Erik Pieters' cross - although Michael Smith should have put the result beyond all doubt with a close-range header.

And Stoke duly made Rotherham pay in the 85th minute, Bojan brilliantly nodding home his first goal of the season to ensure a share of the spoils.