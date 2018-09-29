Rotherham United 2 Stoke City 2: Bojan late show saves Potters
Championship strugglers Stoke City came from behind to draw 2-2 at Rotherham United courtesy of Bojan Krkic's first goal of the season.
Bojan Krkic's late header salvaged a point for Stoke City as the Potters came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Rotherham United in the Championship.
A penalty from Ryan Manning following Ashley Williams' foul on Ryan Williams put Rotherham ahead in the 47th minute, with Richie Towell quickly doubling the hosts' lead.
Stoke rallied, though - Tom Ince tucking in from Erik Pieters' cross - although Michael Smith should have put the result beyond all doubt with a close-range header.
And Stoke duly made Rotherham pay in the 85th minute, Bojan brilliantly nodding home his first goal of the season to ensure a share of the spoils.
AND THE POTTERS ARE LEVEL!!! (2-2)September 29, 2018
