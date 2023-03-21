Roy Hodgson returns as Crystal Palace manager until end of season

Roy Hodgson has been appointed the Crystal Palace manager until the end of the season, the 75-year-old returning to the club he took charge of between 2017 and 2021.

Tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League, Hodgson will take over Crystal Palace with the team sat 12th in the table but only three points off the relegation zone.

Palace failed to win in 12 games under former manager Patrick Vieira, leading to his dismissal last week. Vieira took over from Hodgson in May 2021, but he failed to make further improvements in the club's league position after a strong first season.

Hodgson, who played for Crystal Palace's youth team in the early 1960s, is excited to return to Selhurst Park. Their first game back after the international break is against Leicester City on Saturday 1 April.

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around," Hodgson said. "Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

Hodgson's return means Paddy McCarthy, who acted as caretaker manager during Palace's 4-1 loss to league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, will become the assistant manager. Ray Lewington, Hodgson's long-time right-hand man, will take the vacant first-team coach role.

“I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club," chairman Steve Parish said.

"We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

In January 2022, Hodgson managed Watford. He failed to keep the club in the Premier League, though, finishing 19th on 23 points.