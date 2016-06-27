Roy Hodgson's England career in numbers

England's Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland brought about the end of Roy Hodgson's reign as national team manager after four years in charge.

Hodgson took over from Fabio Capello in May 2012 and led England at Euro 2012, the 2014 World Cup and the current European Championship.

His appointment came just ahead of the 2012 tournament and Hodgson had little time to have an impact on the squad, but they reached the last eight - only to be beaten on penalties by Italy.

In qualifying for the next two tournaments England showed sensational form, but on the big stage they froze with a group-stage exit in Brazil and a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Iceland in France.

Immediately after Monday's defeat Hodgson's resignation was announced, here we look back at some of the stats that sum up his tenure.

56 - Hodgson oversaw 56 games for England in all competitions

33 - Number of matches Hodgson's England picked up a victory in

58.9 - England's win percentage under the 68-year-old

6 - Hodgson's position on the list of all-time England managers courtesy of his win percentage

80 - England won 80 per cent of their qualifying matches for major tournaments

27.3 - However, once in the finals they could only win three of their 11 games, giving them a win percentage of 27.3.

2 - Only Wayne Rooney (25) and Danny Welbeck (14) reached double figures in goals under Hodgson. Four of the top six scorers under the outgoing boss were not at Euro 2016.

8 - Hodgson lost eight matches at the helm of the national team, the final one costing him his job.