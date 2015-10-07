Roy Keane has bigger t**s than me, says Robbie

Robbie Keane says Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has "bigger t**s" than him in response to the former Manchester United captain's breast-feeding comment.

The LA Galaxy striker missed training on Tuesday having announced the birth of his second child, but Ireland's number two was unimpressed after being asked whether that meant he would be unavailable for the crucial Euro 2016 qualifier against Germany on Thursday.

Roy Keane had said: "Why wouldn't he be? Well, he didn't have the baby. Unless he's breast-feeding, he should be alright."

Robbie Keane was asked whether or not he had heard namesake Roy's breast-feeding jibe at his own press conference after joining up with the squad and issued an entertaining response.

He said: "Yes I did. Well he is used to it, he has got bigger t**s than me!"

At the same press conference, manager Martin O'Neill confirmed Everton defender Seamus Coleman will miss the Germany match with his hamstring injury, although he is not yet ruled out of their second tie of the international break against Poland.

Wes Hoolahan, though, should be fit having trained on Wednesday.