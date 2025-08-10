Quiz! How much do you know about Manchester United legend Roy Keane?

Roy Keane now spends his time as a pundit but is still regarding as one of the best midfielders of all time

Roy Keane is still regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Our latest quiz pits your knowledge against FourFourTwo's trivia gurus, as we find out how much you know about the former Republic of Ireland international.

The hard-hitting, tough-tackling, no-nonsense governor enjoyed decorated spells at Manchester United, Celtic and Nottingham Forest – and today it's his birthday (luckily, he's no stranger to receiving cards).

The task is simple. We've put together 20 questions on all things Keano and lucky for your, there is no time limit to contend with.

If you're looking to eliminate one of the options, we're more than happy to help – just sign in above, hit the Hint button and we'll leave you with just three options.

As ever, comment your scores below and remember to send to a friend, particularly if they're a keen Manchester United fan from the 1990s and early 2000s!

And… go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

FourFourTwo is the home of football quizzes, and we've got plenty more where that came from.

For millennials of a certain age who remember when the Greatest Show on Earth went to Japan and South Korea, can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz? It's one that'll put your memory to the test and evoke incredible levels of nostalgia.

Next up, can you name every English player to start a Euros final? It's a timely one given the Lionesses' recent triumph – and then, we want you to name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000 in a test of your knowledge when it comes to continental cathedrals of the beautiful game.

Finally, two classics for you to mull over. Can you tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for? We're going to give you a selection of players, some of their clubs and a red herring for you to spot – and then, we have a quiz where we'd like you to guess the missing team in these 50 players’ career paths – all you have to do is complete the Wikipedia entry. Remember, plenty more quizzes below, too…