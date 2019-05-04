Chelsea have made a decision on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future

Chelsea are ready to offer Ruben Loftus-Cheek a new contract, report The Sun.

After spending last season on loan at Crystal Palace, the England international has gradually become an important member of the first team at Stamford Bridge this term.

The midfielder has made 25 appearances in all competitions under Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19.

And Chelsea are now set to offer their academy product a new deal in an attempt to secure his long-term future.

Loftus-Cheek's current contract expires in summer 2021, and the Blues are keen to avoid a repeat of the situation which could see Callum Hudson-Odoi - a free agent in 2020 - leave for nothing in a year's time.

However, the 23-year-old will seek assurances over his status in the squad before deciding whether to commit to fresh terms.

Chelsea host Watford on Sunday as they continue their fight for a top-four finish.

